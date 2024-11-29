Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 19:54 IST, November 29th 2024

DYK Allu Arjun's Biggest Aspiration Was To Work In Bollywood: Doing A Hindi Film Was Such A Huge...

Allu Arjun, along with his co-star Rashmika, attended a pe-release event of their film Pushpa 2 where he spoke about his aspiration of working in Bollywood.

Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 event in Mumbai | Image: Pushpa Movie Page/X

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna landed in Mumbai to attend a pre-release event of their film Pushpa 2. The actors are gearing up for the release of the film which is scheduled for December 5. Speaking at the event, Allu Arjun said he once thought that breaking into Bollywood would be impossible but with Pushpa 2: The Rule his desire to connect with audiences across the country is getting fulfilled.

Allu Arjun recalls the time when working in Bollywood was his biggest ambition 

At the pre-release event, Allu Arjun recounted an earlier conversation he had with music composer Devi Sri Prasad. "I used to tell him, it is very difficult for me to do a Hindi film but as a music director, it is easy for you to do a Hindi film. Why don’t you do it? He said ‘Why don’t you do a Hindi film and with you, I will also do it.' I told him that I would never do a Hindi film because at that time it was extremely hard to do a Hindi film," Arjun told reporters.

Allu Arjun at Pushpa 2 event | Image: X


"Doing a Hindi film was such a huge thing even to aspire for. We used to have that thing that, ‘Maybe in our lifetime we will do one Hindi film’. It was that far away for us to do the Hindi film. So from that mindset to coming to this stage and standing here is a very big thing for me,” the actor added.

Allu Arjun hopes Pushpa 2 will be as successful as Pushpa: The Rise

At a promotional event, Arjun said he is hoping that Pushpa 2: The Rule will enjoy the same level of success like the first part and go on to become one of the biggest hits in the Telugu industry. "When Pushpa became a big hit and one of the surveys said, ‘It is expected to be the biggest film in India.' I thought it is a big thing for us as the whole of India is expecting this film from us, so I should be responsible because it will bring good name for my homeland.

Image
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna at Pushpa 2 event in Mumbai | Image: X


"It is a proud moment for Telugu people, who have supported me for 20 years and made me an actor, so it was my time to make them proud on a national scale and make Pushpa a hit,” the actor said. Pushpa 2: The Rule is directed by Sukumar and also features returning stars Rashmika Mandanna as Srivalli and Fahadh Faasil as SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat.

(With inputs from PTI) 

 


 

 

 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 19:54 IST, November 29th 2024

Recommended

We Settled 40,000 People from Bru-Reang Community in Tripura: Amit Shah
India News
PM Modi Receives Guard of Honour in Kuwait, to Meet Crown Prince Today
India News
Manchester United vs Bournemouth LIVE Streaming: How To Watch EPL Live?
SportFit
Oppn Leaders Misleading Country: Union Min Naidu on Ambedkar Row
India News
'It is Anti-National': BJP Slams Digvijaya Singh's Remarks on PM
India News
Mohammedan SC vs Kerala Blasters LIVE Streaming: How To Watch ISL Live?
SportFit
Pushpa 2 Joins Baahubali 2 In This Elite Box Office Club As Biz Picks Up
Entertainment News
Bharat Can Never Permit Others to Have a Veto on Its Choices: Jaishankar
India News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
How Hailey, Taylor Got Sucked Into Lively Vs Baldoni Drama
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.