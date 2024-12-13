BIG BREAKING: Telangana HC Grants Bail To Allu Arjun For 4 Weeks, Asks Prosecution- How Fair It Is?

Allu Arjun has been granted interim bail in the stampede case by the Telangana High Court. The incident occurred outside the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad on December 4 during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule, a day before the film's worldwide release. The actor will have to pay a bail bond to the tune of ₹50,000 in front of the jail superintendent. "We will grant interim bail for certain period, and let them avail appropriate remedies meanwhile," the judge said in his ruling. Saying that he is an actor, the Court noted that Allu Arjun cannot be deprived of his rights. "As a citizen of this earth, he too has right to life and liberty," the HC said in its order.

What Telangana High Court observed while granting bail to Allu Arjun

The Public Prosecutor urged the judge at the Telangana High Court to hear the bail plea on another date, saying, " A life has gone. A young lady has died. The complainant's son is still on the ventilator. It is not a fit case to grant any interim relief." Allu Arjun's counsel argued that he needs to be treated as an ordinary person. "No special treatment is sought just because he is an actor," Niranjan Reddy, appearing on behalf of Allu Arjun told the Court.

After listening to the arguments on both sides, the HC noted, "Saying that he (Allu Arjun) is an actor, he cannot be deprived of his right. As a citizen of this earth, he too has the right to life and liberty. We will grant interim bail for a certain period, and let them avail appropriate remedies."

Complete travesty and infringement of personal liberty: Allu Arjun's lawyer tells court

Allu Arjun's lawyer, during the hearing, submitted that before Allu Arjun reached Sandhya Theatre on December 4, cops were trying to move the crowd. He then said that the actor and the victim were not even on the same floor of the cinema hall.

