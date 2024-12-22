Allu Arjun Warns Fans To Act Responsibly Amid Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Strong Action Will...

Allu Arjun has been under the limelight since the stampede incident at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad during Pushpa 2: The Rule premiere. On Saturday, the actor held a press conference at his Jubilee Hills and addressed the allegations made against him by Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi in the assembly. He called the tragic stampede incident an "unfortunate accident for which no one was at fault, including police," and paid his condolences to the grieving family. On Sunday, December 22, the actor shared a post on his Instagram handle, and this time for his fans and urged them to "express their feeling responsibily" both online and offline.

Allu Arjun warns fans not to resort to any kind of abusive language

Taking to his Instagram handle, Allu Arjun shared a post that reads, "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline. Misrepresentating as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if somene indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request fans to not engage with such posts."

Soon after he shared the post, his fans flooded the comment section. A user wrote, "As a fan of Allu Arjun, I am telling you, we have to be very careful in this time, we should not get any scar on our brother, we will be there to support him, we will not give courage, we are going to do a big war now, every step has to be taken very carefully. Others simply dropped "stay strong Anna".

I feel humiliated: Allu Arjun at a press conference

Allu Arjun called the theatres his "temple" and it hurts him that such an unfortunate incident happened. "I am not here to blame anybody or any political party. The main reason for the press meet is there is a lot of misinformation, false allegations and miscommunication about things I’ve allegedly said. I feel humiliated, and this is character assassination. People have known me for 20 years now, would I speak like this? I have earned this respect and credibility. And now in one night, it has been sabotage. I am unable to even go to work.”