Arjun Reddy In Real Life: Vijay Deverakonda Massively Trolled For Not Helping Limping Rashmika Mandanna On Date

Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna have rumoured to be dating for quite some time. While neither of the actors has confirmed or denied the reports of their linkup, their social media activity, holidays together and public outings have fuelled rumours of their romance. Recently a video of them has gone viral for which the Liger actor is being trolled for not helping his rumoured girlfriend.

Vijay Deverakonda trolled for not helping Rashmika Mandanna?

A video clip shared by Reddit user BollyBlindsNGossip, Vijay Deverakonda can be seen coming out of a building and getting into the car, followed by Rashmika Mandanna who was seen limping towards the car. Netizens soon pointed out how Vijay didn’t even try to help his rumoured girlfriend. One user wrote, “Dude couldnt even help her to get in the car?! damn!”. Another user wrote, “Lol. Help hi kardeta Liger”. “Bro just went in first?”, wrote the third user.

For the unversed, Rashmika Mandanna had recently sustained a leg injury while working out at the gym. Later in one post, she had shared how her friend was decorating the cast on her injured foot. The following slides also showed her medical report, and an X-Ray, revealing three fractures.

When Vijay Deverkonda-Rashmika Mandanna confirmed not being single and revealed their plans of getting married

During the promotions of his music video Sahiba, Vijay Deverakonda was asked about his relationship status. He admitted he is in a relationship. In an interview segment with Curly Tales, Vijay Deverakonda answered if he has ever dated a co-star. He replied, “I have (dated a co-star before). I'm 35, you think I would be single? We all have to (get married) at some point unless it's a choice not to.”

He further said, ““I know what it is to be loved, and I know what it is to love. I don’t know if it’s unconditional because my love comes with expectations. I don’t know of any love that comes…maybe there is, maybe it’s my ignorance of it. At the end of the day, it’s a good thing to be loved. Everything else is over-romanticised. I think it’s okay to be conditional in love.”

File photo of Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda | Source: IMDb