Election Delhi 2025 in association with

Camlin
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 13:46 IST, February 10th 2025

Chiranjeevi Joins Vishwak Sen's Laila Pre-Release Event, Boycott Laila Trends

The movie is already under fire for the actor's trans get-up and this controversy may prove to be a roadblock as Laila gears up for a Valentine's Day release.

Prudhvi made a political joke at Laila pre-release event | Image: Republic

Vishwak Sen, who was last seen in Mechanic Rocky which saw its fair share of hurdles before releasing to a flop verdict at the box office, started to trend on social media after the pre-release event of his upcoming film Laila on Sunday night. There were calls to boycott it on social media. Comedian Prudhvi remarked at YSR Congress Party's political downfall, leading to supporters trending 'cancel Vishwak' hashtags on social media. Prudhvi was trolled on social media as well. 

Prudhvi raj was present at Laila pre-release event | Image: IMDb

The movie is already under fire for the actor's trans get-up and this controversy may prove to be a roadblock as Laila gears up for a Valentine's Day release. Prudhvi mocked the party's fall from 151 seats to 11 in the 2024 Andhra assembly polls. Chiranjeevi was the chief guest at the event.

Chiranjeevi shares photo-worthy moments from Laila pre-release event

Photos of Chiranjeevi with the cast and crew of the film have been shared online by fan clubs. Vishwak also shared a snap with the Tollywood titan and wrote, "Thank you so much, @KChiruTweets garu, for your unconditional love and support for me and our film #Laila. Your speech on unity in the industry is truly inspiring and essential for a brighter future. With your unwavering support, I feel even more empowered to reshape the path ahead. Boss is Boss."

Vishwak Sen grooves at the Laila pre-release event | Image: X


About Laila, Vishwak said he is catering to the masses who are looking for fun and entertaining time at the movies. He discouraged them from expecting the same intensity in Laila like his character in his last hit Gaami. “We are clearly projecting Laila as an entertainer. Don’t compare it to Gaami. This film’s poster itself conveys that it is a stress buster," he said.

Laila will release on February 14 | Image: X

"Laila is not made for scientists in Film Nagar. I want the audience to laugh their hearts out, forgetting all their tensions. Laila can’t be made like a Mani Ratnam’s film,” the HIT actor added. The movie will release on February 14.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 13:46 IST, February 10th 2025

Recommended

Annu Kapoor Repulsed By 'Abusive, Sexual' Commentary On Latent
Entertainment News
Maha Kumbh: President Murmu Takes Holy Dip at Triveni Sangam | LIVE
India News
Crisis in J&K Classrooms: ASER 2024 Exposes Widespread Illiteracy
India News
JEE Main 2025 Final Answer Key Out at jeemain.nta.ac.in
Education News
Latent Row: Jaspreet Singh Ignites Fury With 'Racist' Jibe At Malayalis
Entertainment News
HAL Unveils LUH, CATS Warrior at Aero India 2025
Defence News
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Monday Result OUT- Check Lucky Winners
Utility News
'Ashleelta Ke Bhi Kuch Neeyam...': Maha CM Condemns Ranveer Allahbadia
Entertainment News
Maharashtra Horror: 17-Year-Old Killed After Dispute Over Instagram Post
India News
Delhi Metro: Govt may Introduce Concessional Passes for Students
Utility News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: