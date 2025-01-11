Game Changer: Ram Charan Greets Sea Of Fans With Folded Hands Outside His House, Videos Go Viral

Ram Charan's fans are celebrating the release of Game Changer as it marks his appearance on the big screen after three years. The movie had a decent opening at the domestic box office and to celebrate the same, they gathered around the actor's residence in Hyderabad. The videos and photos from the same are going viral on the internet.

Ram Charan greets fans outside his house in Hyderabad

In the viral video, Ram Charan came to his window and waved at his fans. Later, he came out and greeted the fans with folded hands. The clip shows fans hoisting placards with the RRR actor's photos. They can also be heard cheering for the actor.

In another video, he can be seen accepting a photo frame gifted by his fan.

Ram Charan's Game Changer mints over ₹180 crore globally

The official X handle of Game Changer shared the post informing the followers that the movie minted ₹186 crore worldwide on the first day of its release. "The king's arrival is setting the box office ablaze. #GameChanger takes a blockbuster opening at the BOX OFFICE. #BlockbusterGameChanger GROSSES 186 CRORES WORLDWIDE on Day 1."

The movie was able to beat RRR's global opening but failed to dethrone Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 by around ₹100 crore.

In India, the movie managed to earn ₹51.25 crore at the box office with ₹42 crore in Telugu, followed by Hindi language at ₹7 crore and Tamil version at ₹2.1 crore, per Sacnilk. Game Changer had an overall 51.32 per cent Telugu Occupancy on Friday in the 2D version with a maximum reported in Mahbubnagar (71.50 per cent).

Kiara Advani trolled for her role in Game Changer

In the film, Kiara plays the love interest of Ram Charan. But for movie-buffs, her role has no depth. Netizens took to X and pointed out that Bollywood actresses who venture into South cinema do not get enough screen space in the film. Some even pointed out that Kiara Advani in Game Changer is reduced to ‘looking good' in the songs and playing the love interest for the hero without actually making any impact on the film's story. An X user wrote, “Kiara Advani’s talent deserved a stronger role in Game Changer!” Another user wrote, “Kiara Advani is completely wasted in Game Changer."

(A poster of song Jaana Hairaan Sa | Image: Instagram)