Published 15:15 IST, November 29th 2024

Is Rashmika Mandanna The Highest-paid Actress After Pushpa 2? 'Srivalli' Addresses Rumours

Rashmika Mandanna attended the closing ceremony of IFFI 2024 in Goa. She has responded to the rumours that she is the costliest actress after Pushpa 2.

Photo of Rashmika Mandanna and poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: Instagram

Rashmika Mandanna has established herself as one of the popular actresses. The actress who has made a name for herself in film industries including Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Bollywood etc. The actress attended the closing ceremony of IFFI (International Film Festival of India 2024 on November 28. During the event, the actress was questioned for being the costliest actress.

Rashmika Mandanna’s  response at IFFI in Goa

A video of Rashmika Mandanna is going viral in which the actress was questioned by the media about the rumours of being the costliest actress after Pushpa 2. Rashmika quickly responded by saying, “That I don’t agree with at all, because its not true”.

Rashmika Mandanna shared her opinion at IIFI, “Film Festival, what is means to me is celebration. It’s where all of us celebrate our films. Films we shoot for over one, two, three or four years together and finally we get to celebrate the films and I’m grateful for it”. The Animal actress will soon be seen in Pushpa 2 alongside Allu Arjun. Directed by Sukumar, the film also star Fahadh Faasil in key role. Pushpa 2 will be releasing in theatres on December 5.

Rashmika Mandanna’s net worth

According to a report in GQ, Rashmika Mandanna’s earnings is from various sources, including acting, endorsements and investments. Reportedly, she is also one of the highest-paid female actresses in South cinema with ₹4 crore for brand endorsements, and varying fees for her film roles.

File photo of Rashmika Mandanna | Source: Instagram

She has also invested in real state across India including properties in Bangalore, Mumbai, Goa, Coorg and Hyderabad. As per the reports of Financial Express, her Bangalore home is estimated to be valued at approximately ₹8 crore. She also has an impressive car collection, impressive collection, including the Audi Q3, Range Rover Sport, Mercedes-Benz C-Class, Toyota Innova, and Hyundai Creta. Her net worth is estimated to be around ₹45 crores, as per various reports.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 15:15 IST, November 29th 2024

