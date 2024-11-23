Search icon
Published 18:57 IST, November 24th 2024

Naga Chaitanya Announces 24th Film, Karthik Varma Dandu To Direct

Naga Chaitanya announces his 24th film on his 38th birthday, with Karthik Varma Dandu set to direct.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Naga Chaitanya announces 24th film, Karthik Varma Dandu to direct | Image: PTI

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya on Saturday announced his 24th feature film, to be directed by Karthik Varma Dandu.

The actor, known for movies such as "Premam", "Ye Maaya Chesave" and "Love Story", made the announcement on the occasion of his 38th birthday.

"#NC24 - An excavation into Mythical thrills & shivers. Excited to be part of your amazing vision @karthik_cinema," Chaitanya wrote on Instagram along with a poster.

The new movie will be produced by the banners SVCC and Sukumar Writings.

Dandu, known for directing 2023 hit "Virupaksha", also shared the poster of the movie on his Instagram handle.

"Thrilled to kick off my next project with Naga Chaitanya! It's an honour to team up with my 'Virupaksha' crew once again as we build an exciting new world," he said.

Chaitanya will next star in "Thandel", alongside Sai Pallavi. 

PTI

 

Updated 18:57 IST, November 24th 2024

