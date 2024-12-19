Search icon
Published 12:34 IST, December 19th 2024

Prabhas' The Raja Saab Team Dismisses Teaser Release Rumours, Says 'It Will Leave You Spellbound'

Prabhas is all geared for highly anticipated film The Raja Saab. Directed by Maruti, the horror-comedy is scheduled to release in theatres on April 10, 2025.

Poster of Prabhas from The Raja Saab | Image: Instagram

Prabhas  who was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, is all geared up for his upcoming released The Raja Saab.  It has caught the attention of fans for its captivating story and impressive cast, and is making waves for its unexpected twist involving the lead actor. In the latest development, latest reports have emerged that the film’s teaser will be released during Christmas or New Year. Here’s the truth.

The Raja Saab teaser to release soon?

The rumours of teaser of Prabhas starrer The Raja Saab releasing spread like a wildfire, which led to makers issuing a statement. People Media Factory took to and wrote a lengthy note. It read, “#TheRajaSaab shooting is progressing rapidly with continuous day and night schedules. Nearly 80% of the shoot has been completed, and post production work is in full swing.”

The statement further read ,“We’ve noticed various speculations circulating about the teaser release during Christmas or New Year. We kindly request you not to believe these false rumours. We will officially announce any updates at the right time.”

Prabhas Sets Horror Film 'The Raja Saab' as Next Project (Exclusive) - IMDb
Poster of The Raja Saab featuring Prabhas | Source: IMDb

All about The Raja Saab

The Raja Saab is produced under the People Media Factory banner. It is a pan-India film and will be released in Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu and Hindi. The supporting cast includes Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Jisshu Sengupta and Brahmanandam. The Raja Saab will hit the theatres on April 10, 2025.

The Raja Saab (2025) - IMDb
Poster of The Raja Saab | Source: IMDb

The film features music by composer SS Thaman, with Ram Laxman Masters and King Solomon handling the fight choreography. Baahubali fame Kamalakannan RC is in charge of the VFX, ensuring a visual spectacle. Produced by TG Vishwa Prasad, with co-producer Vivek Kuchibotla, The Raja Saab promises to be an out-and-out entertainer presenting Prabhas in a ‘massy’ look in the film.

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 12:34 IST, December 19th 2024

