Published 23:44 IST, December 4th 2024

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun Praises Kissik Girl Sreeleela, Says She Has A Bright Future

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who will be seen in the upcoming movie Pushpa: The Rule, has lauded actress Sreeleela, and said that the actress has got a bright future.

Kissik song poster | Image: X

Telugu superstar Allu Arjun, who will be seen in the upcoming movie ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, has lauded actress Sreeleela, and said that the actress has got a bright future.

Sreeleela features in the special number titled ‘Kissik’ from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’. With her magnificent aura and electrifying dance moves, Sreeleela has always captivated the hearts of audiences. The actress earlier made waves with the popular song ‘Kurchi Madathapetti’ from ‘Guntur Kaaram’ starring Mahesh Babu.

During a recent pre-release event, Allu Arjun praised Sreeleela, calling her a talented actress with a promising future in the industry.

The icon star Allu Arjun said, "What a cute girl, She is so cute! She has a bright future, and I wish you all the best, Sreeleela. For this generation, you are an inspiration to all Telugu girls”.

He further mentioned, “In this generation, you are the first star Telugu girl to bring us pride. I wholeheartedly wish that you take us all to even greater heights. Amma, you should make us all proud”.

Sreeleela is known for her graceful moves and vibrant presence, has garnered significant praise for her performance. Her flawless dancing alongside Allu Arjun’s signature style adds to the song’s appeal, making it a visual treat.

Meanwhile, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, directed by Sukumar also stars Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings with music on T Series. The film is a sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which was released in the thick of the third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic. The film emerged as a box-office winner at a time when the majority of theatres across the nation were shut down.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is set to arrive in cinemas on December 5, 2024.

--IANS--

 

 

Updated 23:44 IST, December 4th 2024

