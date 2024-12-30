Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 25: Allu Arjun Film Beats Combine Collection Of Baby John, Max, Marco, Mufasa On Fourth Weekend

Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screen on December 5. Ever since its release, the movie has been shattering box office records. Despite showing a slight dip in the fourth week of release, the film continued to remain the first choice of cine-goers on the fourth weekend.

Pushpa 2 maintains a stronghold at the box office on the fourth weekend

Despite entering the fourth week of release, Pushpa 2 has maintained a steady hold at the box office. The actioner, directed by Sukumar, has amassed a staggering total of ₹1157.35 crore in the Indian market. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of the year and the highest Hindi grosser ever.



Allu Arjun in a poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb

Pushpa 2 opened to nearly ₹200 crore in India. On the fourth Saturday of release, the movie minted ₹12.5 crore. The collections grew further and the movie raked in ₹16 crore on the fourth Sunday. On the fourth weekend of release, the Allu Arjun starrer has minted ₹28.5 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Pushpa 2 surpasses Baby John, Max, Marco, Mufasa

Pushpa 2 remains the first choice of cine-goers despite new releases across languages. Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John failed to impress the Hindi audience. The film made only ₹4.75 crore on the first Sunday, while the Allu Arjun starrer raked in ₹12.75 crore in the Hindi version alone, on the same day. Regional releases like Max and Marco are also no match for Pushpa 2.

Baby John, Mufasa, Max and Marco are no match for Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb