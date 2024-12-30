Published 11:31 IST, December 30th 2024
Pushpa 2 Box Office Day 25: Allu Arjun Film Beats Combine Collection Of Baby John, Max, Marco, Mufasa On Fourth Weekend
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer has been smashing records ever since its release. The film has maintained a strong grip on 4th weekend.
Pushpa 2 Box Office Collection: The Allu Arjun starrer hit the big screen on December 5. Ever since its release, the movie has been shattering box office records. Despite showing a slight dip in the fourth week of release, the film continued to remain the first choice of cine-goers on the fourth weekend.
Pushpa 2 maintains a stronghold at the box office on the fourth weekend
Despite entering the fourth week of release, Pushpa 2 has maintained a steady hold at the box office. The actioner, directed by Sukumar, has amassed a staggering total of ₹1157.35 crore in the Indian market. The film has emerged as the highest-grossing movie of the year and the highest Hindi grosser ever.
Pushpa 2 opened to nearly ₹200 crore in India. On the fourth Saturday of release, the movie minted ₹12.5 crore. The collections grew further and the movie raked in ₹16 crore on the fourth Sunday. On the fourth weekend of release, the Allu Arjun starrer has minted ₹28.5 crore, as per Sacnilk.
Pushpa 2 surpasses Baby John, Max, Marco, Mufasa
Pushpa 2 remains the first choice of cine-goers despite new releases across languages. Varun Dhawan starrer Baby John failed to impress the Hindi audience. The film made only ₹4.75 crore on the first Sunday, while the Allu Arjun starrer raked in ₹12.75 crore in the Hindi version alone, on the same day. Regional releases like Max and Marco are also no match for Pushpa 2.
The Malayalam actioner Marco has become the talk of the town but amassed a total of ₹ 3.15 Cr on Sunday. The Kannada movie Max minted ₹ 5.50 Cr on the first Sunday of its release. Not just Indian movies, Pushpa 2 has beat the collection of Hollywood animation movies Mufasa: The Lion King as well. The Disney movie garnered a healthy ₹11.75 crore on first Sunday, but failed to surpass the Allu Arjun starrer.
