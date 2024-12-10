Search icon
Published 10:00 IST, December 10th 2024

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Day 5: Allu Arjun Starrer Earns Thrice The Telugu Version On First Monday

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 5: In a rare feat, the Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna film performed better in Hindi than the original Telugu version.

Pushpa 2 hit the big screens on December 5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi | Image: X

Pushpa 2 Hindi Box Office Collection Day 5: The Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer pan-India film hit the big screen on December 5 in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The Telugu version of the film has been attracting major audiences to the big screens, until the first Monday of release. On day 5, Pushpa 2: The Rule in Hindi has earned more than thrice of the original version. This proves that the actioner has broken barriers to become one of the most talked about films throughout India.

Pushpa 2 Hindi registers a slight dip, but outperforms Telugu

Pushpa 2: The Rule, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil, is enjoying its run in the theatres in all languages. The movie has been shattering records each day and on the fifth day at the Hindi box office, the movie scripted new records. The Sukumar directorial raked in ₹14 crore in Telugu and a staggering ₹46 crore in Hindi on day 5, as per Sacnilk.

A poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb

The nearly ₹50 crore collection for a regional film in the Hindi belt on a working day is mighty impressive. The movie has passed the Monday test by amassing a total of ₹331.7 crore in the Hindi version alone. With the current momentum, the Allu Arjun starrer is most likely to surpass the lifetime collection of Bollywood biggies like Stree 2, Jawan, Gadar 2, Animal, Pathaan and others with just the Hindi version. "

Allu Arjun earns special praise from Amitabh Bachchan for Pushpa 2 

National Award-winning star Allu Arjun, who is currently riding high on the success of his latest release Pushpa: The Rule, shared that he is humbled by Amitabh Bachchan's humility and called the megastar his “superhero”. Arjun took to X, formerly called Twitter, where he heaped on Amitabh after he left a note for the star and his performance. He wrote: “Amitabh ji… you are our superhero … and listening to words like this from you is surreal . Thank you for your kind words , generous compliments and heart full wishes … Humbled by your humility.”

Allu Arjun returns as Pushpa Raj in Pushpa: The Rule | Image: IMDb

Big B too had written a note for the star. “#AlluArjun ji .. so humbled by your gracious words .. you give me more than I deserve .. we are all such huge fans of your work and talent .. may you continue to inspire us all .. my prayers and wishes for your continued success,” he wrote. In Pushpa 2, Allu Arjun reprises his role as Pushpa Raj, the red sandalwood smuggler who, after humiliating Superintendent of Police Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, ascends to greater power in the underworld.

 

 

 

Updated 10:00 IST, December 10th 2024

