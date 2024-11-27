Pushpa 2 Latest To Join The List of Lengthy Runtime Movies After Kalki, Animal, Salaar, Devara

Pushpa 2: Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rule is all set to hit the big screens on December 5 after much wait. The team finally wrapped up the shoot ahead of the pan-India film's theatrical debut amid much anticipation and all eyes are on whether or not it will live up to the expectations that fans have from it. An interesting update regarding Pushpa 2 runtime has also been revealed according to media reports.

Teaser poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: X

Pushpa 2 to have a massive runtime?

According to the buzz on social media, Pushpa 2 has locked a runtime of over 3 hours and 21 minutes. This is quite a long runtime for a Telugu feature film in recent years. The last movie that had such a runtime was Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Sreeleela and Allu Arjun in Kissik song poster | Image: X

Not only this, reports have stated that the second half of the film will run for over 1 hour and 41 minutes. The reception of long runtime movies has been mixed. Films like Salaar (2 hours 55 minutes), Kalki 2898 AD (3 hours and 1 minute), Devara (2 hours 45 minutes) and Kanguva (3 hours) have not been able to strike a chord with audiences as expected. Another aspect here is that, reportedly, a threequel in the Pushpa franchise is also in the works, as hinted by Allu Arjun and the film's producer. If that is the case, the question remains where the Pushpa saga is headed, storywise.

Rashmika drops a hint about Pushpa 3

Rashmika Mandanna, who has officially wrapped up the shooting for Pushpa: The Rule, penned an emotional note on completing her five-year journey on the film’s set and even hinted towards the third part of the movie.

Allu Arjun in Pushpa 2 poster | Image: X