Pushpa 2 Producers Now In Legal Soup Over Jai Hanuman Teaser, Rishab Shetty Starrer Courts Controversy

Seems like Mythri Movie Makers is once again in legal trouble. The production house which is being blockbuster films including Pushpa 2 is reportedly facing action from a lawyer in regard to the film Jai Hanuman. The lawyer has filed a petition.

Why is Mythri Movie Makers facing legal action from lawyer?

According to reports, advocate Tirumala Rao has filed a petition in Nampally court, in which it has urged action against Mythri Movie Makers and the team behind Jai Hanuman.

Reportedly, as per the advocate, the clip of Jai Hanuman contains scenes that disrespects Lord Hanuman. This is after a depiction of Rishab Shetty’s face as Lord Hanuman, which the advocate claims could mislead the future generations about the deity’s image. He has demanded for immediate removal of visuals, calling them appropriate and offensive.

Jai Hanuman is about a promise that Hanumanji had given to Prabhu Shri Ram. Prabhu Shri Ram had asked Hanumanji for a promise which he waits for thousands of years to fulfill. So, now that time has come to fulfill that promise.In an exclusive to Republic, Prasanth Varma, the creative force behind HanuMan, had announced last year a sequel titled Jai Hanuman. Riding high on the massive box office triumph of HanuMan, which collected around Rs 230 crore worldwide on a modest budget of Rs 50 crore, Varma is now gearing up for an even grander project.

Poster of Jai Hanuman | Source: iMDb

Mythri Movie Makers' connection with Sandhya Theatre Stampede case

The theatre management and Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun have also been named in the case. Mythri producers had also faced criticism and legal action for failing to ensure proper crowd control during the event.

File photo of Allu Arjun | Source: IMDb

Later, the production house had also issued a statement. Allu Arjun who had to face legal ordeal, was granted bail recently. The actor received a fresh notice from Hyderabad police just after a few days. In the notice, the police had urged Pushpa 2 star to keep his visits to the stampede victim, an 8-year-old boy, discreet in order to maintain public order.