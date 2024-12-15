Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: Hospital Confirms Injured 8-Year-old Still On Ventilator

Pushpa 2 Sandhya Theatre Stampede Case: On December 4 a special premiere of the Sukumar directorial was held in Hyderabad. Allu Arjun along with other team members from the cast attended the screening. Due to the actor's presence, fans thronged to catch a glimpse of him which led to a stampede. The tragic incident led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and her son seriously injured. The hospital where her son has been admitted has now shared an update on his health.

Hospital shares update on young boy injured in Sandhya Theatre stampede case

On December 14, KIMS Cuddles Hospital, Secunderabad where the 8-year-old boy Sri Teja has been admitted shared a press release. In the official statement, the hospital authorities confirmed that the boy continues to stay in the PICU and has been put on ventilator support. The statement read, “The boy continues to be in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) on ventilator support with minimal requirements. He is hemodynamically stable and tolerates tube feedings. However, he has intermittent fever, remains in an altered sensorium, and exhibits dystonic movements.”

An official poster of Pushpa 2 | Image: IMDb





The update on the young boy's health comes a day after the Pushpa 2 actor Allu Arjun was arrested in the case. The Hyderabad police arrested the actor from his residence on December 13 for his involvement in the case that led to the death of a 35-year-old woman and caused serious injuries to Sri Teja. However, the Telangana High Court ordered bail for the actor and he was released from the Chanchalguda jail a day later.

What happened at Pushpa 2: The Rule screening in Sandhya Theatre?

Thousands of fans gathered outside Sandhya Theatre to see Allu Arjun and watch Pushpa 2: The Rule alongside him. The actor’s arrival caused chaos as the excited crowd surged forward to catch a glimpse, leading to a near-stampede, according to a police official. The incident occurred at the Sandhya 70 mm theatre at RTC Cross Roads near Musheerabad around 10 pm.

