Pushpa 2: 'Sehkhawat' Community Objects To Fahadh Faasil's Character, Calls It 'Insult' To Kshatriya

Rajput leader Raj Shekhawat on Sunday threatened the producers of Pushpa 2 accusing the movie of insulting the 'Kshatriya' community.

In a post on X, Shekhawat said, "Pushpa 2 movie has a negative role of "Shekhawat", again insult to Kshatriyas, Karni Sainiks be ready, the producer of the movie will be thrashed soon."

Alleging that the repeated "insult" of the 'Shekhawat' word in the movie has insulted the community, he demanded the makers to remove the word from the movie.

"The movie has done grave insult to Kshatriyas. The 'Shekhawat' community has been presented in a poor light. This industry has been insulting the Kshatriyas in the name of freedom of speech, and they have again done the same thing," he said in a video.

"The makers of the movie should remove the continuous use of 'Shekhawat' word from the movie, or else, the Karni Sena will thrash them inside their house and will go to any limits as required," Raj Shekhawat added.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun - starrer 'Pushpa 2' is roaring at the box office. Cinema halls have been witnessing 'housefull' shows ever since the makers released the film on Thursday.

As per the team of 'Pushpa 2', the film registered a whopping Rs 294 crore globally on the first day of its release.

With its massive collection, Pushpa 2 broke the opening day record of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in the Hindi language. It also broke RRR's Rs 156 crore record to become the biggest domestic opener ever.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media, the film will see Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna , and Fahadh Faasil reprise their roles as Pushpa Raj, Srivalli, and Bhanwar Singh Shekawat.