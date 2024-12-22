Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Activists Pelt Stones At Allu Arjun's House, Demand Justice For Victim | WATCH

Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Allu Arjun , on December 21, held a press conference at his Jubilee Hills residence addressing the allegations made by the ministers at the state assembly. While interacting with the media, he said "no one was at fault" for the death of a woman during a stampede outside Sandhya Theatre on December 4. This seemingly didn't go down well with the Osmania University members, and on Sunday, they vandalised the actor's house. Several videos from the outrage are going viral on the internet with netizens extending support for the actor.

Osmania University's Joint Action Committee (JAC) vandalise Allu Arjun's Hyderabad residence

The viral video shows how Osmania University's Joint Action Committee (JAC) broke into Allu Arjun's residence and can be seen breaking flower pots and damaging other stuff on the property. In another video, they can be seen pelting stones and tomatoes at the actor's residence and demanding justice for the 8-year-old victim who got injured in a stampede incident at Pushpa 2 premiere outside Sandhya Theatre. He is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad.

However, soon after police came and arrested around eight individuals in connection to the incident. According to reports, the activists demanded ₹1 crore compensation to Revathi's family.

This incident came hours after Allu Arjun issued a statement on Instagram asking his fans to express their feelings responsibly and not resort to abusive posts. "I appeal to all my fans to express their feelings responsibly, as always and not resort to any kind of abusive language or behavior both online and offline. Misrepresentation as my fans with fake IDs and fake profiles, if someone indulges in abusive posts, strong action will be taken against them. I request the fans to not engage with such posts".

