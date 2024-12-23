Pushpa 2 Stampede Case: Hyderabad Police Release 10-Minute Footage Of Allu Arjun Amid Crazy Crowd At Sandhya Theatre

Allu Arjun vs Hyderabad Police: Pushpa 2 star seems to be in deep trouble amid the stampede case of Sandhya theatre. A woman died in this accident while her son was critically injured. Several arrests, including that of the Telugu superstar, were made a few days ago, though he has since been released on bail.

In a recent development, Hyderabad police have made shocking accusations against the actor. Despite his denial of all allegations, the authorities have now released a video presenting evidence to support their claims.

Allu Arjun vs Hyderabad Police in Stampede Case

The authorities claim they had instructed the theatre management not to invite the actor, citing their inability to provide sufficient security to manage the crowd. Additionally, the police state that while Arjun was inside watching the movie, he was informed about the woman’s death and asked to leave the theatre immediately.

In a press conference on Saturday, the actor denied these allegations, asserting that the theatre management informed him about the uncontrollable crowd outside. Following this, Allu Arjun left the movie halfway and departed with his family. Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police has presented evidence to support their claims.

The police released a 10-minute video showing Allu Arjun’s security team pushing fans. The footage also shows the actor being escorted out by the DCP, ACP, and other police officials, contradicting his statement that he left upon the theatre management's request.

Allu Arjun was not allowed to come to the theatre, claim Hyderabad police

The video reveals that the actor stayed at the theatre until midnight. It also shows the letter sent by the police to the theatre management, denying permission to call Allu Arjun.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand stated, "There were 40-50 bouncers in that incident who were very careless. There was the public, police, and everybody there, but they pushed everyone. They only think about VIPs. This is a warning to every bouncer that if they misbehave with the police, strict action will be taken against them."