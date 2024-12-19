Pushpa 2 Vs Baahubali 2: Day-By-Day Box Office And Lifetime Collection, Who Will Come On Top?

Pushpa 2 Vs Baahubali 2: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. With the title of biggest Indian grosser of 2024 to its name already, the action drama is now chasing the record of highest domestic grosser of all time. But a mammoth Baahubali 2 stands ahead. While the collections of Pushpa 2 are impressive, besting the gross collection of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 (₹1,416 crore) will be a task.

Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 are the top 2 Indian films of all time at the domestoic box office | Image: X

Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2: A look at day-by-day box office collection

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has minted ₹1136.6 crore gross in India in two weeks. The business is driven by the Hindi version of the movie, which has contributed ₹607 crore to its collection so far. Telugu version follows with ₹293.3 crore, Tamil with ₹51.6 crore and Kannada and Malayalam versions with ₹7.02 crore and ₹13.93 crore respectively. The week one biz of the movie in India was ₹823.45 crore in all languages, while the second week biz dropped to ₹313 crore. The drop in collections from week 1 to week 2 is 60.7%.

Baahubali 2 released in 2017 | Image: IMDb

For Baahubali 2 (2017), week 1 collection in India was ₹539 crore, with Hindi contributing ₹247 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹203 crore, Tamil at ₹64 crore and Malayalam at ₹25 crore. Week 2 biz of the Prabhas starrer was ₹264 crore, with Hindi biz at ₹143.25 crore, Tamil at ₹29.50 crore, Telugu at ₹75.75 crore and Malayalam at ₹15.50 crore. The drop in collections week 1 to week 2 is 51.7%.

Biz for Pushpa 2 needs to pick up pace