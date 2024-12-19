Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 11:19 IST, December 19th 2024

Pushpa 2 Vs Baahubali 2: Day-By-Day Box Office And Lifetime Collection, Who Will Come On Top?

With the title of biggest Indian grosser of 2024 to its name, Pushpa 2 is now chasing the record of highest domestic grosser of all time, beating Baahubali 2.

Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 are locked in a battle to become the highest-grossing Indian film at the domestic box office | Image: IMDb

Pushpa 2 Vs Baahubali 2: Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. With the title of biggest Indian grosser of 2024 to its name already, the action drama is now chasing the record of highest domestic grosser of all time. But a mammoth Baahubali 2 stands ahead. While the collections of Pushpa 2 are impressive, besting the gross collection of Prabhas starrer Baahubali 2 (₹1,416 crore) will be a task.

Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 are the top 2 Indian films of all time at the domestoic box office | Image: X

Pushpa 2 vs Baahubali 2: A look at day-by-day box office collection

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2 has minted ₹1136.6 crore gross in India in two weeks. The business is driven by the Hindi version of the movie, which has contributed ₹607 crore to its collection so far. Telugu version follows with ₹293.3 crore, Tamil with ₹51.6 crore and Kannada and Malayalam versions with ₹7.02 crore and ₹13.93 crore respectively. The week one biz of the movie in India was ₹823.45 crore in all languages, while the second week biz dropped to ₹313 crore. The drop in collections from week 1 to week 2 is 60.7%.

Baahubali 2 released in 2017 | Image: IMDb

For Baahubali 2 (2017), week 1 collection in India was ₹539 crore, with Hindi contributing ₹247 crore, followed by Telugu at ₹203 crore, Tamil at ₹64 crore and Malayalam at ₹25 crore. Week 2 biz of the Prabhas starrer was ₹264 crore, with Hindi biz at ₹143.25 crore, Tamil at ₹29.50 crore, Telugu at ₹75.75 crore and Malayalam at ₹15.50 crore. The drop in collections week 1 to week 2 is 51.7%.

Biz for Pushpa 2 needs to pick up pace

It is evident that the drop in collections of Pushpa 2 is more than what Baahubali 2 witnessed in its first two weeks. Another factor that will decide whether Pushpa 2 will eventually turn out to be the highest-grossing film in India is the film's Tamil and Malayalam versions, which are not up to the mark when compared with Baahubali 2. As of now, the difference in collections between the two films is over ₹280 crore, with Baahubali 2 leading.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 11:19 IST, December 19th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.