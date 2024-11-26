Published 12:13 IST, November 26th 2024
Sobhita-Naga Chaitanya's Unseen Photo From Actor's Birthday Bash Goes Viral Days Before Wedding
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot on December 4 in an intimate ceremony in Hyderabad.
Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya got engaged in an intimate ceremony on August 8. The couple are all set to the early next month. Amid this, a new set of photos have been given glimpse of their bond.
Naga Chaitanya-Sobhita Dhulipala’s viral pic
Few photo of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala with Sushanth Anumolu and his family. The photos which were shared by Sushanth on social media is now going viral on social media. As the pictures went viral, fan page shared it on X. However, it is unclear, the birthday wish was for whom or if the photos were taken previously.
Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita’s wedding rights acquired by digital platform?
According to several reports,, OTT platforms are in talks with Nagarjuna to acquire the exclusive rights for streaming Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala. But, reports suggest that Nagarjuna is interested for Netflix. If everything pans out per Nagarjuna, then Chaitanya and Sobhita will be the second celebrity wedding to stream on the OTT platform. Till then, we will have to wait for the official announcement. It is reported that several superstars have been invited to attend the wedding, including Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Chiranjeevi and Daggubati family.
As per the reports, the couple will be having an eight-hour-long ritual on D-Day, according to sources. As the couple prepares for their big day, a source close to the event reveals that the wedding is going to be traditional and old-school. The source added, “In order to honour the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding they are going all out with an over 8 hour traditional hard-core old school wedding.” The couple is set to tie the knot on December 4.
