The Raja Saab: Prabhas Starrer Likely To Avert Clash With Ajith Kumar's Good Bad Ugly

Prabhas is busy shooting for his next film The Raja Saab which is slated to release on April 10, 2025. However, a report suggests that the makers have decided to postpone the movie for reasons better known to them. This has come after the makers of Good Bad Ugly, starring Ajith Kumar, announced the release date of the movie same as Prabhas starrer. Yes, both the movies were clashing on the same day, taking away the perks of a solo release.

The Raja Saab postponed due to Good Bad Ugly?

According to a report in Pinkvilla, the source close to development shared that the makers are yet to finalise a new date but they are definitely postponing the release. The source further added that there will be full-fledged promotions ahead of the release. Not just this, to treat actor's fans on Sankranthu 2025, they will be unveiling a new look of Prabhas.

If the report turns out to be true, then Ajith starrer Good Bad Ugly will get the solo release.

What else do we know about The Raja Saab?

Helmed by Maruthi, the movie stars Niddhi Agerwal and Malavika Mohanan as the leading ladies while Riddhi Kumar and Sanjay Dutt are in supporting roles. Produced by People Media Factory, the romantic comedy-drama has music composed by Thaman S, cinematography handled by Karthik Palani and editing by Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao. The plot revolves around a young man, who sets his eyes on his ancestral property to ease him out of a cash crunch. But soon he realised that the mansion was haunted by the vengeful spirit of Raja Saab.