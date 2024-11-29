Search icon
Published 00:05 IST, November 30th 2024

Thalpathy Vijay Passes Baton After Quitting Films, Son's Directorial Debut Ft Sundeep Announced

Thalapathy Vijay's son, Jason Sanjay, is ready to make his directorial debut. The film, produced by Lyca Productions, will star Sundeep Kishan in the lead role.

Thalapathy Vijay with son | Image: X

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, will make his directorial debut under the Lyca Productions banner. This marks a major milestone as he steps into the Tamil film industry. Lyca Productions’ official YouTube channel announced that his debut project will star Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, with music composed by Thaman S.

Thalapathy Vijay's son debuts as the director with a film starring Sundeep Kishan

The announcement video captured attention with its array of elements in just one minute. Jason Sanjay and Sundeep Kishan take centre stage as the director and hero, respectively, with Thaman’s engaging music setting the tone in the background.

Although the partnership between the young director and Lyca Productions was first revealed in 2023, the project experienced a year-long delay before its official launch. The project, presented by Subaskaran, is currently referred to as Jason Sanjay 01.

Who is Jason Sanjay?

Jason Sanjay’s entry into cinema has already generated buzz, given his lineage. He completed a Film Production Diploma at Toronto Film School from 2018 to 2020, before earning a BA (Hons) in Screenwriting in London between 2020 and 2022. So far, he has directed a short film titled Pull The Trigger.

Thalapathy Vijay with son Jason Sanjay | Image: X

GKM Tamil Kumaran from Lyca Productions commented in a press release, "When Jason Sanjay presented the narrative, we felt something fresh and, most importantly, it had the unique selling point of drawing Pan-Indian attention." Sundeep Kishan also announced his collaboration with Jason Sanjay. Kishan was last seen in Dhanush’s Raayan, which hit theatres on 26th July 2024. Although the announcement video indicated that filming would begin soon, the full cast and crew details are yet to be revealed.

Updated 00:05 IST, November 30th 2024

