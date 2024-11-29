Thalpathy Vijay Passes Baton After Quitting Films, Son's Directorial Debut Ft Sundeep Announced

Actor-politician Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay, will make his directorial debut under the Lyca Productions banner. This marks a major milestone as he steps into the Tamil film industry. Lyca Productions’ official YouTube channel announced that his debut project will star Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, with music composed by Thaman S.

The announcement video captured attention with its array of elements in just one minute. Jason Sanjay and Sundeep Kishan take centre stage as the director and hero, respectively, with Thaman’s engaging music setting the tone in the background.

Although the partnership between the young director and Lyca Productions was first revealed in 2023, the project experienced a year-long delay before its official launch. The project, presented by Subaskaran, is currently referred to as Jason Sanjay 01.

Who is Jason Sanjay?

Jason Sanjay’s entry into cinema has already generated buzz, given his lineage. He completed a Film Production Diploma at Toronto Film School from 2018 to 2020, before earning a BA (Hons) in Screenwriting in London between 2020 and 2022. So far, he has directed a short film titled Pull The Trigger.

