Watch: PM Modi Taps To Diljit Dosanjh's Soulful Rendition of Dhiaan Dhar Mehsoos Kar

New Delhi: Indian actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, marking a memorable start to 2025.

Dosanjh shared the experience on X, posting pictures from the meeting and writing, "A fantastic start to 2025. A very memorable meeting with PM @narendramodi Ji. We talked about a lot of things, including music of course!"

Prime Minister Modi also took to X to share his thoughts on the meeting, posting, “A great interaction with Diljit Dosanjh! He’s truly multifaceted, blending talent and tradition. We connected over music, culture, and more.”

Video: PM Modi Adds Beats to Diljit Dosanjh’s Song

In a special moment during their conversation, Dosanjh sang a devotional song ‘Dhiaan Dhar Mehsoos Kar’, with PM Modi adding beats by tapping on the table.

The Big Diljit Dosanjh-PM Modi Meet Kicks Off 2025

In the video, Prime Minister told the singer, "It feels so good when a boy from an Indian village earns name across the world (Hindustan Ke Gau Ka Ek Ladka Jab Duniya Mei Naam Roshan Karta Hai Toh Accha Lagat Hai, Aapke parivaar ne Aapka naam Diljit Dosanjh rakha, Aap jitte hi jaatein hai."

During the interaction, Diljit Dosanjh told PM Modi that they used to study about “Mera Bharat Mahan” (India is Great) and when he took a tour around the country then he got to know that why India is such a great nation."

Responding to Diljit Dosanjh, PM Modi said, “Truly the vastness of India is a power in itself, we are a vibrant society. (Sachmuch Mei Bharat Ki Vishaalta Apne Aap Mei Ek Shakti Hai, Hum Log Ek Vibrant Society Hai)."