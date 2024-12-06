Weekend Binge-Watch OTT List: Amaran, Jigra, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video And More Titles To Stream

New Movies On OTT: With Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s Pushpa 2: The Rule dominating the box office, several new titles have landed on streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, Netflix, and ZEE5 this week as well. The lineup features films and series such as Agni, Jigra, Amaran, Tanaav Season 2 Volume 2, and Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video. Check out this blockbuster list for a weekend full of entertainment and binge-watching fun.

Jigra

The film tells the story of a sister who does everything she can to protect her brother. Starring Alia Bhatt , Vedang Raina, Aditya Nanda, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Rahul Ravindran, and Vivek Gomber, Jigra will be available to stream on Netflix from December 6, 2024.

Jigra Poster | Image: X

Where to watch: Netflix

Amaran

The biographical film Amaran, which portrays the life of Indian Army Major Mukund Varadarajan, is available for streaming on Netflix from Thursday, 5 December.

Amaran poster | Image: X

Where to watch: Netflix

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The film follows a newly married couple whose lives take a drastic turn when their private video, saved on a CD, goes missing. Featuring Tripti Dimri, Rajkummar Rao, Mallika Sherawat, Vijay Raaz, and Archana Puran Singh in key roles, the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video will premiere on Netflix on December 7 2024.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video | Image: X

Where to watch: Netflix

Agni

The movie follows a city facing an unusual surge in fires, where a fireman joins forces with his policeman brother-in-law to tackle the growing crisis. Starring Pratik Gandhi, Divyendu Sharma, Jitendra Joshi, Sai Tamhankar, and Saiyami Kher, Agni is available on Prime Video.

Agni | Image: X

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Maeri

Celebrating the love and strength of a mother, Maeri is available for streaming on Zee5. The film tells the story of a mother who seeks justice for her daughter, a survivor of a horrific sexual assault after the system fails her. It premiered on the OTT platform on December 6.

Maeri | Image: X

Where to watch: Zee5

Kanguva

The highly anticipated Tamil film Kanguva will stream on Prime Video from 8 December, offering a perfect way to end the week. The story follows a tribal warrior determined to protect his people while being mysteriously linked to a present-day police officer. The cast includes Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani.

Kanguva | Image: X

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Tanaav season 2

The second volume of the sequel has been released on December 6 on SonyLIV. The show stars Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Kabir Bedi, Rajat Kapoor and Ekta Kaul in key roles.

Tanaav | Image: X

Where to watch: SonyLIV

Matka

Matka is a thrilling Telugu film featuring Varun Tej. It combines intense action and heartfelt drama. The story follows a man entangled in the gambling underworld, struggling to break free from its dangerous grip.

Matka | Image: X