Year Ender 2024: Celeb Divorces That Shook Fans, Hardik-Natasa, Esha Deol, AR Rahman And More

Year Ender 2024: Splitsville was destined for some celebrity couples this year. While Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic hinted at their separation for months ahead of the official announcement, AR Rahman and Saira Banu ending their marriage just short of 30 years shocked everyone. Here are some prominent couples who fell out of love this year and called it quits in their relationships.

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic

It was writing on the wall for Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic, who separated in July. For months, they dropped cryptic posts on social media hinting that their relationship had hit rock bottom but the divorce announcement was still shocking to the fans of the Indian all-rounder. They continue to co-parent their son Agastya.

Jayam Ravi and Aaarti

the couple announced their divorce in September after 16 years of togetherness. Jayam Ravi's estranged wife Aarti claimed that she was blindsided by the PS2 actor as he announced their separation without informing her. Ravi's name was also linked with singer and spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis and many believed that infidelity was the reason behind his separation.

Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani

Esha and Bharat ended their 11 years of marriage. They share two daughters – Radhya, who was born in 2017, and Miraya, born in 2019. In a joint statement, they shared, “We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We’d appreciate our privacy is respected."

Urmila Matondkar and Mohsin Mir

Urmila Matondkar filed for divorce from businessman-model Mohsin Akhtar Mir in September. The estranged couple was married for eight years before they called it quits in their relationship. According to reports, the divorce did not happen on mutual terms, with Urmila proceeding with the separation proceedings.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet and Nikhil got married in March 2023 and filed for divorce earlier this year, 10 months after their marriage. A round of allegations followed from both parties. Dalljiet accused Nikhil of cheating on her, with the latter denying their marriage as legally binding.

AR Rahman and Saira Banu

Ace musician AR Rahman's divorce announcement came as a shocker. In a statement on behalf of the couple, prominent divorce lawyer Vandana Shah said they took the decision to separate after “significant emotional strain in their relationship”. Later, Saira shared that she has decided to "take a break" in their relationship due to her health issues. A controversy erupted when Rahman was linked to his bassist Mohini Dey, who also separated from her musician husband around the same time. Both Rahman and Banu called these speculations "baseless".

Yuva Rajkumar and Sridevi Byrappa

Kannada actor Yuva Rajkumar filed for divorce from his wife Sridevi Byrappa after five years of marriage. The divorce petition, filed in June in a family court, surprised many given the couple's decade-long relationship prior to their union.

GV Prakash and Saindhavi

Composer GV Prakash and playback singer Saindhavi parted ways after eleven years of marriage. They welcomed a baby girl in 2020. Prakash and Saindhavi have collaborated on numerous chart-topping hits and popular melodies.

Chef Kunal Kapur granted divorce on grounds of 'cruelty'