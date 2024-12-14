Hum Saath Saath Hain Moment For The Kapoors As They Celebrate The Greatest Showman Of Indian Cinema

1/8:

Raj Kapoor's children and grandchildren, including actors Randhir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, joined other industry luminaries to celebrate the legacy of the Hindi cinema showman.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

2/8:

Ranbir Kapoor and his wife Alia Bhatt were the first to step out on the red carpet, which was adorned with movie posters of his grandfather's impressive filmography that has shaped Indian cinema.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

3/8:

Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain, daughter-in-law Babita, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Singh, Riddhima Kapoor, Aadar Jain joined in for pictures for the media.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

4/8:

A live music band at the entrance added to the celebratory mood, belting out timeless melodies like Jeena Yaha Marna Yaha, Mera Joota Hai Japani and Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe.





/ Image: Varinder Chawla

5/8:

Hindi film stalwarts such as Rekha, Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra, Padmini Kolhapure, Mahesh Bhatt, Nitesh Tiwari, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Vicky Kaushal were also part of the centenary celebrations.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

6/8:

Karisma Kapoor was spotted in an off-white saree at the event.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

7/8:

Mother-daughter duo Neetu and Riddhima Kapoor posed together.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla

8/8:

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan brought regal vibes to the celebration.

/ Image: Varinder Chawla