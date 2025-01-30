Search icon
Anuahka Sharma

Published 21:04 IST, January 30th 2025

Basant Panchami 2025: Celebrity-Inspired Yellow Outfits For The Festival

Take inspiration from Bollywood divas and wear stunning yellow sarees to symbolize prosperity and new beginnings on Basant Panchami.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/7:

Make a statement with a stunning yellow tissue saree, featuring a delicate golden border, paired with a matching short-sleeve blouse for an elegant look.

/ Image: Instagram

2/7:

Channel Alia Bhatt's charm with a sheer yellow saree featuring delicate floral embroidery, paired with a suede sleeveless matching blouse for an effortlessly elegant look.

/ Image: Instagram

3/7:

Opt for Rashmika's elegant yellow saree with subtle stripes, paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring a deep round neckline and chic bow detail, perfect for Basant Panchami.

/ Image: Instagram

4/7:

Make a statement in a vibrant printed yellow saree like Khushi Kapoor, paired with a matching halterneck backless blouse for a glamorous look.

/ Image: Instagram

5/7:

Ananya Panday's stunning yellow organza saree with shimmering borders is the perfect inspiration for a glamorous and elegant Basant Panchami look.

/ Image: Instagram

6/7:

Kriti Sanon in yellow with shades of ivory sequin saree, paired with a pearl embellished 3D blouse & inskirt.
 

/ Image: Instagram

7/7:

Anushka Sharma's breezy yellow kurta with palazzo pants, featuring a pink floral print, makes for an elegant and understated festive look.

/ Image: Instagram

Updated 21:04 IST, January 30th 2025

