Published 21:04 IST, January 30th 2025
Basant Panchami 2025: Celebrity-Inspired Yellow Outfits For The Festival
Take inspiration from Bollywood divas and wear stunning yellow sarees to symbolize prosperity and new beginnings on Basant Panchami.
- Galleries
- 1 min read
1/7:
Make a statement with a stunning yellow tissue saree, featuring a delicate golden border, paired with a matching short-sleeve blouse for an elegant look./ Image: Instagram
2/7:
Channel Alia Bhatt's charm with a sheer yellow saree featuring delicate floral embroidery, paired with a suede sleeveless matching blouse for an effortlessly elegant look./ Image: Instagram
3/7:
Opt for Rashmika's elegant yellow saree with subtle stripes, paired with a sleeveless blouse featuring a deep round neckline and chic bow detail, perfect for Basant Panchami./ Image: Instagram
4/7:
Make a statement in a vibrant printed yellow saree like Khushi Kapoor, paired with a matching halterneck backless blouse for a glamorous look./ Image: Instagram
5/7:
Ananya Panday's stunning yellow organza saree with shimmering borders is the perfect inspiration for a glamorous and elegant Basant Panchami look./ Image: Instagram
6/7:
Kriti Sanon in yellow with shades of ivory sequin saree, paired with a pearl embellished 3D blouse & inskirt.
7/7:
Anushka Sharma's breezy yellow kurta with palazzo pants, featuring a pink floral print, makes for an elegant and understated festive look./ Image: Instagram
Updated 21:04 IST, January 30th 2025