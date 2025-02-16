Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Khaman Dhokla Recipe

Updated 23:47 IST, February 16th 2025

Gujarati Delight: Easy Khaman Dhokla Recipe To Try At Home

Make perfect Khaman Dhokla at home with this easy recipe, offering a delightful sweet and sour flavor, soft texture, and numerous health benefits.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

1/8:

1.5 cups gram flour (besan), 180 grams
1 tablespoon rava (semolina) – optional
1 tablespoon sugar
 

/ Image: Freepik

2/8:

1.5 inches ginger – crushed to a fine paste in a mortar-pestle
1.5 teaspoons green chillies – chopped and then crushed to a fine paste in a mortar-pestle
 

/ Image: Freepik

3/8:

2 to 3 pinches turmeric powder (ground turmeric)
1 to 2 pinch asafoetida (hing)
1 tablespoon oil – any neutral oil or peanut oil
1.5 to 2 teaspoons eno (fruit salt) or ½ to ¾ teaspoon baking soda
 

/ Image: Freepik

4/8:

1 teaspoon salt or add as required
1.5 tablespoon lemon juice or ⅓ to ½ teaspoon pure food grade citric acid
1 cup water or add as required
 

/ Image: Freepik

5/8:

Make khaman batter by mixing gram flour, spices, and water, then adding semolina and Eno, stirring briskly, and pouring into a greased pan.

/ Image: Freepik

6/8:

Steam the khaman batter for 12-20 minutes, check doneness with a toothpick, then let cool, loosen edges, invert onto a plate, and slice into pieces.

/ Image: Freepik

7/8:

Temper the khaman with a mixture of mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves, and sesame seeds, then garnish with coriander and coconut for a flavorful and authentic Gujarati snack.

/ Image: Freepik

8/8:

Enjoy khaman dhokla with spicy or sweet Indian chutneys or pair it with a warm evening cup of chai.

Recipe credits:  Dassanas Veg Recipes

/ Image: Freepik

Published 23:47 IST, February 16th 2025

Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: