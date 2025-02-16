Updated 23:47 IST, February 16th 2025
Gujarati Delight: Easy Khaman Dhokla Recipe To Try At Home
Make perfect Khaman Dhokla at home with this easy recipe, offering a delightful sweet and sour flavor, soft texture, and numerous health benefits.
1.5 cups gram flour (besan), 180 grams
1 tablespoon rava (semolina) – optional
1 tablespoon sugar
1.5 inches ginger – crushed to a fine paste in a mortar-pestle
1.5 teaspoons green chillies – chopped and then crushed to a fine paste in a mortar-pestle
2 to 3 pinches turmeric powder (ground turmeric)
1 to 2 pinch asafoetida (hing)
1 tablespoon oil – any neutral oil or peanut oil
1.5 to 2 teaspoons eno (fruit salt) or ½ to ¾ teaspoon baking soda
1 teaspoon salt or add as required
1.5 tablespoon lemon juice or ⅓ to ½ teaspoon pure food grade citric acid
1 cup water or add as required
Make khaman batter by mixing gram flour, spices, and water, then adding semolina and Eno, stirring briskly, and pouring into a greased pan./ Image: Freepik
Steam the khaman batter for 12-20 minutes, check doneness with a toothpick, then let cool, loosen edges, invert onto a plate, and slice into pieces./ Image: Freepik
Temper the khaman with a mixture of mustard seeds, cumin, curry leaves, and sesame seeds, then garnish with coriander and coconut for a flavorful and authentic Gujarati snack./ Image: Freepik
Enjoy khaman dhokla with spicy or sweet Indian chutneys or pair it with a warm evening cup of chai.
Recipe credits: Dassanas Veg Recipes/ Image: Freepik
