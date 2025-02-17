Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:
Arm circles

Updated 23:52 IST, February 17th 2025

Indoor Exercises To Strengthen Your Heart

Get a great cardio workout at home with minimal equipment using exercises like marching, jogging in place, dancing, mountain climbers, and burpees.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
×

Share

1/7:

Marching in place is a simple yet effective cardio exercise that elevates heart rate, with options to increase intensity by speeding up or lifting knees higher. 

/ Image: Freepik

2/7:

Perform single-leg lifts to target abdominal muscles, lifting one leg 3-6 inches off the floor and holding for 10-15 seconds before switching to the other leg.

/ Image: Freepik

3/7:

Dancing to upbeat music at home is a fun and calorie-burning exercise that turns any space into a dance floor, making physical activity enjoyable and accessible.

/ Image: Freepik

4/7:

Perform arm circles, a low-impact exercise suitable for all skill levels, by rotating your arms in a circular motion, clockwise and counterclockwise, while sitting or standing. 

/ Image: IStock

5/7:

Lie on your back and perform chest lifts to engage your abdominal muscles, chest, and shoulders, slowly raising and lowering your arms to target multiple muscle groups.

/ Image: Freepik

6/7:

Trunk rotations target abdominal muscles and boost cardiovascular endurance, with optional added intensity using weights or household items like kettlebells or exercise balls.

/ Image: Freepik

7/7:

Perform air squats to engage your core, thighs, hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes, maintaining proper form with feet shoulder-width apart and heels flat on the floor.

/ Image: Freepik

Published 23:52 IST, February 17th 2025

Recommended

BJP to Hold Party Meeting Today to Choose Next Delhi CM | LIVE
India News
Musk Flaunts Tech Support T-Shirt in His 1st Joint Interview With Trump
World News
I Love Him: Musk-Trump 'Bromance' Hits New High in First Joint Interview
World News
IND Expecting Another Change In CT Squad? BCCI Sparks Speculations
SportFit
Delhi Chief Minister Announcement LIVE: Parvesh Verma or Vijender Gupta?
India News
'Minor Girl Well Aware of 'Bad...': HC Upholds ex-Army Men's Jail Term
India News
Bryan Johnson, Who Complained About India’s Pollution, Now Adds Masala..
Viral News
MP to Get Helipad Every 45 km, Airport Every 150 km - Details Inside
Utility News
Elon Musk Sets Four-Week Deadline to Bring Back Stranded Astronauts
World News
All You Need To Know About Double Pneumonia Pope Francis Is Battling
Health News
Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Delhi Election
Election News
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app: