Indoor Exercises To Strengthen Your Heart
Get a great cardio workout at home with minimal equipment using exercises like marching, jogging in place, dancing, mountain climbers, and burpees.
Marching in place is a simple yet effective cardio exercise that elevates heart rate, with options to increase intensity by speeding up or lifting knees higher./ Image: Freepik
Perform single-leg lifts to target abdominal muscles, lifting one leg 3-6 inches off the floor and holding for 10-15 seconds before switching to the other leg./ Image: Freepik
Dancing to upbeat music at home is a fun and calorie-burning exercise that turns any space into a dance floor, making physical activity enjoyable and accessible./ Image: Freepik
Perform arm circles, a low-impact exercise suitable for all skill levels, by rotating your arms in a circular motion, clockwise and counterclockwise, while sitting or standing./ Image: IStock
Lie on your back and perform chest lifts to engage your abdominal muscles, chest, and shoulders, slowly raising and lowering your arms to target multiple muscle groups./ Image: Freepik
Trunk rotations target abdominal muscles and boost cardiovascular endurance, with optional added intensity using weights or household items like kettlebells or exercise balls./ Image: Freepik
Perform air squats to engage your core, thighs, hamstrings, quadriceps, and glutes, maintaining proper form with feet shoulder-width apart and heels flat on the floor./ Image: Freepik
