Neychorr recipe

Published 23:55 IST, December 29th 2024

Kerala Style Nei Choru, Neychoru Vegetarian Recipe For South Indian Lunch

Nei Choru, a Malabar special dish, is a variation of delish ghee rice made with rice, ghee, spices, and dry fruits. It uses a special rice variety called kaima.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk

1/8:

Ingredients: 

1.5 cups kaima rice (seeraga samba rice) or basmati rice – 300 grams
4 tablespoons Ghee (clarified butter)
12 to 15 cashews
1 tablespoon raisins
1 cup thinly sliced onions
 



2/8:

1 tej patta (Indian bay leaf)
1 inch cinnamon
3 cloves
3 green cardamoms
3 cups water
salt as required
1 to 2 tablespoon coriander leaves (cilantro) – for garnish

 



3/8:

Rinse kaima rice or basmati rice in water, soak for 20-30 minutes, drain, and set aside.
 



4/8:

Heat ghee in a pan. Keep the heat to low or medium.
 



5/8:

Add ½ cup of thinly sliced onions and sauté on low to medium heat until they turn crisp and golden.
 



6/8:

Remove fried onions and set them aside. In the same pan, fry 12-15 cashews until golden.
 



7/8:

Remove the mixture with a slotted spoon and set it aside. Next, add 1 tablespoon of raisins, allowing them to puff up, then remove and set them aside.
 



8/8:

Sauté spices, onions, rice, salt, and water in a pan. Cover, simmer, and serve with fried onions, cashews, raisins, and coriander leaves.
 



Updated 23:55 IST, December 29th 2024

