Makki ki Roti, Sarson Ka Saag

Published 00:05 IST, November 25th 2024

Winter Special: Recipe Of Delicious Sarson Ka Saag

Sarson Ka Saag is a popular Punjabi dish with mustard greens and spinach, prepared during winter, known for its rich, earthy flavor and served with corn bread.

Reported by: disha sharma

1/8:

 Ingredients

- Sarson
- 1 bunch spinach 
- 2 onions 
- 3-4 cloves garlic 
- 1-inch ginger 
- green chilies 
- cumin seeds
- coriander powder
- garam masala powder
- Salt - to taste
- 2 tablespoons ghee or oil

/ Image: Instagram

2/8:

For the Makki ki Roti:

- 2 cups corn flour
- 1/2 cup wheat flour
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon baking powder
- 1 tablespoon ghee or oil
- Water - as required

/ Image: recipe52.com

3/8:

Rinse and chop the mustard greens and spinach. Heat ghee or oil in a pan and add cumin seeds.
 

/ Image: Unsplash

4/8:

Add chopped onions, garlic, ginger, and green chilies. Saute until onions are translucent. Add chopped mustard greens and spinach. Cook until the greens are wilted

/ Image: Instagram

5/8:

Add coriander powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Mix well. Blend the mixture in a blender or with a hand blender until coarse.

/ Image: Wikipedia

6/8:

Return the mixture to the pan and cook for 10-15 minutes or until thickened.

/ Image: Instagram

7/8:

Mix corn flour, wheat flour, salt, and baking powder. Add ghee or oil and mix until the dough comes together.

/ Image: Instagram

8/8:

Gradually add water to form a soft dough. Divide the dough into 6-8 portions. Roll out each portion into a ball and flatten slightly. Cook on a non-stick pan or griddle until golden brown.
 

/ Image: Instagram

Updated 16:12 IST, November 26th 2024

