Chocolate chia pudding

Updated 23:45 IST, February 16th 2025

Special Chocolate Drinks To Sip

Celebrate Valentine's Week with passion-infused, handcrafted chocolate drinks from February 7th to 14th.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/11:

2 cups Milk
1/3 cup 70 % Dark chocolate chips By all means, add more if you want!
2 tbsp Cocoa powder
3 tsp Raw sugar
3/4 tsp Cinnamon powder
1.5 tsp Vanilla extract
 

/ Image: Freepik

2/11:

Indulge in a rich and creamy hot chocolate made with milk, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips, topped with marshmallows and a sprinkle of cinnamon and cocoa powder.

 

/ Image: Freepik

3/11:

6 oz frozen banana (1 – 1.5 bananas)
¾ cup milk of your choice (I usually use oat milk or almond milk) 
½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder

 

/ Image: Freepik

4/11:

Blend frozen banana, milk, and cocoa powder into a creamy, chocolatey smoothie, adjusting thickness with additional milk as needed.

 

Recipe credits: The Bakers  Almanac

/ Image: Freepik

5/11:

3 ounces espresso (2 shots), or ½ cup strong coffee
6 ounces whole milk, or milk of choice
2 Tablespoons chocolate syrup, or chopped unsweetened chocolate or mini chocolate chips

 

/ Image: Freepik

6/11:

Create a decadent chocolate latte by brewing espresso, heating milk with chocolate syrup, and frothing it with mini chocolate chips, then topping with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.

 

/ Image: Freepik

7/11:

2 tablespoons cacao powder
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup milk (dairy or dairy-free)
¼ cup chia seeds
 

/ Image: Freepik

8/11:

Garnish
raspberries (or other fruit)
chocolate shavings
coconut whipped cream
nuts and seeds

/ Image: Freepik

9/11:

Make a rich and healthy chocolate chia seed pudding by mixing cacao powder, maple syrup, and chia seeds, then refrigerating overnight and topping with favorite fruits or garnishes.

 

/ Image: Freepik

10/11:

1 scoop chocolate protein powder , (30-35 grams) good quality*
1 Tablespoons dark unsweetened cocoa powder , or more, to taste
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
 

/ Image: Freepik

11/11:

Blend protein powder, cocoa powder, almond milk, banana, and ice, then stir in peanut butter powder and top with Rice Krispies cereal, cacao and nibs.

Recipe credits:  Tastes Better From Scratch

/ Image: Freepik

Published 23:45 IST, February 16th 2025

