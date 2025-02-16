Updated 23:45 IST, February 16th 2025
Special Chocolate Drinks To Sip
Celebrate Valentine's Week with passion-infused, handcrafted chocolate drinks from February 7th to 14th.
1/11:
2 cups Milk
1/3 cup 70 % Dark chocolate chips By all means, add more if you want!
2 tbsp Cocoa powder
3 tsp Raw sugar
3/4 tsp Cinnamon powder
1.5 tsp Vanilla extract
2/11:
Indulge in a rich and creamy hot chocolate made with milk, cocoa powder, and chocolate chips, topped with marshmallows and a sprinkle of cinnamon and cocoa powder.
/ Image: Freepik
3/11:
6 oz frozen banana (1 – 1.5 bananas)
¾ cup milk of your choice (I usually use oat milk or almond milk)
½ tbsp unsweetened cocoa powder
/ Image: Freepik
4/11:
Blend frozen banana, milk, and cocoa powder into a creamy, chocolatey smoothie, adjusting thickness with additional milk as needed.
Recipe credits: The Bakers Almanac/ Image: Freepik
5/11:
3 ounces espresso (2 shots), or ½ cup strong coffee
6 ounces whole milk, or milk of choice
2 Tablespoons chocolate syrup, or chopped unsweetened chocolate or mini chocolate chips
/ Image: Freepik
6/11:
Create a decadent chocolate latte by brewing espresso, heating milk with chocolate syrup, and frothing it with mini chocolate chips, then topping with whipped cream and chocolate drizzle.
/ Image: Freepik
7/11:
2 tablespoons cacao powder
2 tablespoons maple syrup
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
1 cup milk (dairy or dairy-free)
¼ cup chia seeds
8/11:
Garnish
raspberries (or other fruit)
chocolate shavings
coconut whipped cream
nuts and seeds
9/11:
Make a rich and healthy chocolate chia seed pudding by mixing cacao powder, maple syrup, and chia seeds, then refrigerating overnight and topping with favorite fruits or garnishes.
/ Image: Freepik
10/11:
1 scoop chocolate protein powder , (30-35 grams) good quality*
1 Tablespoons dark unsweetened cocoa powder , or more, to taste
1 cup unsweetened almond milk
11/11:
Blend protein powder, cocoa powder, almond milk, banana, and ice, then stir in peanut butter powder and top with Rice Krispies cereal, cacao and nibs.
Recipe credits: Tastes Better From Scratch/ Image: Freepik
