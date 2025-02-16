Search icon
Spinach Aloo Tikki recipe

Updated 23:46 IST, February 16th 2025

Weight-Loss Friendly Spinach And Tikki Chickpea Recipe

A healthy and delicious recipe combining spinach and chickpea tikki, packed with nutrients and protein, perfect for weight loss and a guilt-free meal.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
1/7:

3 tsp oil
3 chilli
1 inch ginger paste
1 bunch palak / spinach, chopped
3 potato, boiled & mashed
½ cup paneer / cottage cheese, grated

Image: Freepik

2/7:

½ cup bread crumbs
1 tsp coriander powder
¼ tsp cumin powder
½ tsp garam masala
½ tsp aamchur / dry mango powder
2 tbsp coriander, finely chopped
 

Image: Freepik

3/7:

½ tsp salt
2 tbsp corn flour
1 tbsp maida
¼ tsp chilli flakes
¼ tsp salt
½ cup water
1 cup bread crumbs

Image: Freepik

4/7:

In a large kadai, heat oil and sauté chillies and ginger paste, then add a bunch of palak, cooking until it wilts and shrinks.
 

Image: Freepik

5/7:

Cool the palak mixture, blend into a smooth paste, then mix with mashed potatoes, paneer, and breadcrumbs in a large bowl.

Image: Freepik

6/7:

Combine the palak mixture with spices, herbs, and breadcrumbs to form a non-sticky dough, then prepare a smooth maida paste by mixing corn flour, maida, chilli flakes, and salt with water.

Image: Freepik

7/7:

Shape veg mixture into cylinders, coat with maida paste & breadcrumbs (double coat). Deep fry or bake at 180°C for 15 min. Serve crispy palak cutlet with tomato sauce.

Image: Freepik

Published 23:46 IST, February 16th 2025

