The Top 5 Batters With The Most Runs In The History Of The IPL

Published 14:57 IST, November 29th 2024

From Virat Kohli To Raina: The Top 5 Batters With Most Runs In The IPL

Here are the top 5 batters with the most runs in the history of the IPL.

Reported by: Republic Sports Desk

1/5:

  1. Virat Kohli has the most runs in the history of the IPL. He has a total of 8004 runs. 
/ Image: BCCI

2/5:

2. Shikhar Dhawan comes in second in most IPL runs. He has 6769 runs. 

/ Image: BCCI

3/5:

3. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain has a total of 6628 runs. 

/ Image: BCCI

4/5:

4. David Warner comes in number 4, he has 6565 runs in the IPL. 

/ Image: BCCI

5/5:

5. Suresh Raina is fifth on the list. Mr. IPL has a total of 5528 runs in the history of the IPL.

/ Image: BCCI

Updated 14:57 IST, November 29th 2024

