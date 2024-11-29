Published 14:57 IST, November 29th 2024
From Virat Kohli To Raina: The Top 5 Batters With Most Runs In The IPL
Here are the top 5 batters with the most runs in the history of the IPL.
- Virat Kohli has the most runs in the history of the IPL. He has a total of 8004 runs.
2. Shikhar Dhawan comes in second in most IPL runs. He has 6769 runs./ Image: BCCI
3. Rohit Sharma, the Indian captain has a total of 6628 runs./ Image: BCCI
4. David Warner comes in number 4, he has 6565 runs in the IPL./ Image: BCCI
5. Suresh Raina is fifth on the list. Mr. IPL has a total of 5528 runs in the history of the IPL./ Image: BCCI
