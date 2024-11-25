Ananya Panday Opens Up About Therapy: ‘I Used To Feel Very Down’

Actress Ananya Panday, known for her role in Call Me Bae, revealed in a recent interview with Barkha Dutt for We The Women that she has sought therapy in the past to cope with hate comments on social media.

"I’ve done therapy in the past," Ananya shared. "I’m not as regular now, but I did."

Ananya Panday opens up about mental health and therapy

Having risen to fame at a young age, Ananya faced challenges with mental health, including difficulty expressing her emotions. She reflected on this struggle, saying, "I couldn’t articulate my emotions. I just used to feel very down."

Elaborating on her experience, Ananya discussed how social media can take a toll on mental health, often in ways that aren’t immediately apparent. "Sometimes, with mental health and social media, you may read something in the moment and think it’s fine because you’re having a good day or you’re busy. But weeks later, it can linger in your subconscious, and those things really pile up," she explained.

Therapy, Ananya said, helped her process her emotions and communicate her feelings better. "With therapy, I was just able to consolidate my feelings and articulate my thoughts a little better," she added.

Addressing the stigma around mental health in the public gaze

When asked by Barkha Dutt about the stigma surrounding mental health, particularly for someone in the public gaze, Ananya acknowledged that while progress has been made, challenges remain.

"There’s definitely still a stigma, but it’s gotten a lot better," she remarked. "A lot of people are talking about it now. Everywhere I go, there’s always a question about mental health."

The actress also highlighted her involvement in discussions about mental health, sharing an example from an Indian Sports Honor Awards event. "I hosted a panel with Sanya Mirza, Avni, and Lakshya, and we spoke about mental health. The conversation has really opened up, and I think it’s gotten a lot smoother."