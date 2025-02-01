Budget 2025: Key Announcements For Health Sector

Union Budget 2025: Finance Minister Niramala Sitharaman announced 10,000 additional medical seats in undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG). The government will also strengthen Artificial Intelligence-related education in the health sector. Not just this, Sitharaman announced that from now onwards online platform workers will be recognised by the government and will be provided health care under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana.

Know key announcement made by Niramala Sitharaman on Health Sector

Expansion Of Medical Education: The government has increased 1.1 lakh undergraduate and postgraduate medical seats over the past 10 years. Next year, an additional 10,000 seats will be added to medical colleges. The goal is to add 75,000 seats in medical colleges over the next five years.

Broadband Connectivity: The government will provide broadband connectivity to primary health centres in rural areas under the Bharat Net project.

Cancer Centres Updated: The government will set up daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals. 2000 day care cancer centres to be set in 2025 alone.

AI Education In Health Sector: "Center of Excellence in AI for Education. I announced three Centers of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Health and Sustainable Cities in 2023. Now a Center of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence for Education will be set up with a total outlay of ₹500 crores," FM said.

Gig & Online Platform Workers To Get Government Recognition: A Social Security Scheme for the welfare of online platform workers. Gig workers, of online platforms who bring dynamism to the new-age services economy, will be recognized by the government. They will be provided health care under the PM Jan Arogya Yojana.