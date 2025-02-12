Did The Viral Lemon-Honey Weight Loss Drink Work For Billionaire Harsh Goenka? Sparks Health Debate

It is often preached that drinking lemon and honey diluted in hot water can help with weight loss. However, billionaire Harsh Goenka, chairman of RPG Group, debunks this myth.

In a recent post on X, previously known as Twitter, Harsh Goenka shared his take on a viral weight loss drink, i.e. lemon and honey water. His post humorously suggested that he has lost more of the ingredients than his weight.

The post quickly gained thousands of views, sparking debate on health, while other internet users chimed in with more funny insights.

Billionaire Harsh Goenka's Lemon And Honey Water Experiment

The chairman of RPG Group writes, "I was told that if you drink lemon juice with honey every morning for two months you will lose 2 kg weight. After two months I had lost 2 kg lemons and 3 kg honey."

Clarifying the myth surrounding the viral lemon-honey weight loss drink, one X user commented, “Lemon and warm water soothe and kickstart the system after a 6-hour break, helping the urinary system flush out overnight toxins. No single food helps in weight loss; it's counterintuitive. Weight loss is a byproduct of a consistent, healthy lifestyle.”

Another internet user who is a doctor by profession states, “Most importantly, you lost 2 months. Honey and lemon have nothing to do with weight loss - in fact just the opposite! Unless we understand why we gain weight, we can never lose it.”