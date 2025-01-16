Saif Ali Khan Attacked: How To Help A Stab Wound Victim, Know First Aid Tips

Saif Ali Khan Stab Attack: Safety alarms were raised across Mumbai after Bollywood's royal star Saif Ali Khan became the latest victim to a burglary attempt in Bandra, Mumbai.

The 'Kurbaan' actor sustained six stab wounds in the process, this resulted in a surgery at Lilavati hospital, Mumbai after being rushed by their son Ibrahim Ali Khan, and a staff member. Meanwhile, netizens praised and raised his status to a real-life hero.

The surgery was successful in removing a 2.5-inch knife from his spine, and the leaking spinal fluid was also repaired. The doctors at Lilavati Hospital confirmed that Saif Ali Khan was ‘out of danger’.

Consider these essential tips to protect a stab wound victim. Image credit: Pinterest

Essential tips to protect a stab wound victim

Stab wounds are considered the most lethal as they lead to severe blood outflow, infection, and internal damage. This where the basic know-how of first aid comes into play. These wounds could be caused by several objects from broken glass to knives, which commonly affect arteries, and tissues. Know what to do if you see a victim of a stab wound victim in urgent need of medical aid.

Stop the bleeding: Place a clean cloth, bandage, or sterile gauze directly over the wound and apply firm, continuous pressure.

Use rigid objects to remove added pressure: For deep or heavily bleeding wounds, you may need to use a rigid object (such as a stick, a pen, or a rolled-up piece of clothing) to apply additional pressure to the wound.

Never remove the inserted object: If the object that caused the stab wound is still lodged in the body, do not remove it. Removing the object could result in further tissue damage and severe bleeding, as the object may be blocking the flow of blood.

Secure the dressing: Use a large bandage, cloth, or tape to secure the dressing over the wound. The goal is to keep pressure on the wound while also immobilizing the area.