UK College Introduces ‘Phone Call Phobia’ Course. All You Need To Know About Telephonophobia

Do you ever silently hope not to hear from the other end at all when you text or call someone? If yes, then maybe you’re suffering from Telephonophobia, also known as Telephobia and Phone Phobia. In a landmark moment, Nottingham College in the UK introduces coaching sessions with a vision to help students overcome Telephonophobia.

What exactly is Telephonophobia?

The term Telephobophobia was first coined in 1992. Telephonophobia is a fear of receiving or making telephone calls, a type of social phobia or social anxiety, as per research.

What is telephonophobia? Image: Pexels

According to WebMD, “Telephobia is commonly compared to glossophobia (stage fright) because they both involve having to engage with an audience. It can also be associated with agoraphobia which is fear of open places. Some people with telephobia avoid phone conversations, prefer text messaging, have social anxiety disorder, or have received negative news over the phone.”

Telephonophobia course in Nottingham College, UK

What is telephonophobia? Image: Pexels

Liz Baxter, who is a careers advisor at the UK's Nottingham College, explains to a leading UK media house that phone call phobia is evidently a recurring problem among students.

“Youngsters simply don’t have the confidence to use the telephone,” Baxter said.

The new course that is introduced at Nottingham College, in the UK will focus on practical, classroom-based exercises. Baxter told the UK leading media that students will engage in role-playing where “these exercises help students push their boundaries in manageable ways."