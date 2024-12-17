Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 14:52 IST, December 17th 2024

13 Towns in Odisha Record Minimum Temp Below 10 Degree Celsius

Thirteen towns in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius with G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district being the coldest place in the state.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Thirteen towns in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius with G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district being the coldest place in the state. | Image: PTI

Bhubaneswar: Thirteen towns in Odisha recorded minimum temperature below 10 degree Celsius with G Udayagiri in Kandhamal district being the coldest place in the state at 4.7 degree Celsius, the Met office here said on Tuesday.

The minimum temperature at Rourkela was 5.7 degree Celsius followed by Similiguda in Koraput district at 7.2.

Phulbani recorded a minimum temperature of 7.5 Celsius, Sundargarh 8.6, Keonjhar 8.9, while Angul, Bhawanipatna, Kirei, Chiplima and Nabarangpur recorded 9 degree Celsius respectively and Bhadrak 9.5, it said.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded minimum temperature of 13.6 degree Celsius and 12.5 degree Celsius respectively. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 14:52 IST, December 17th 2024

Recommended

Pak Rejects US Claims On Missile Systems, Warns Of Relationship Impact
World News
Another Overloaded Ferry Capsizes In Congo: 38 Killed, Over 100 Missing
World News
Maharashtra Cabinet Portfolios: CM Fadnavis Keeps Home; Shinde Gets PWD
India News
‘Congress Erased Baba Ambedkar’s Legacy…’: Kiren Rijiju | Exclusive
India News
Marriage Is Relationship Built on Mutual Trust, Companionship: SC
India News
What We Know About Deadly Christmas Market Attack In Germany
World News
No Proposal to Increase VAT on Pashmina Shawls, Says Omar Abdullah
India News
PM During Historic 'Hala Modi' Event In Kuwait
India News
India Condemns Attack on German Christmas Market, Indians Among Injured
India News
When Govinda Became A Meme For Claiming He Rejected Cameron's Avatar
Entertainment News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.