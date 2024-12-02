15 CISF Personnel Booked in Road Rage Case; Force Files Counter FIR

Mumbai: Police have registered a case against 10 to 15 CISF personnel for allegedly assaulting a doctor, his brother and another person in a road rage incident in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai township, officials said on Monday.

The central force said it also filed a police FIR against the driver of the car and his brother as the former "hurled verbal abuses and attempted to assault" the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) bus driver.

It has ordered a court of inquiry (CoI) into the incident, which it claimed took place after the car "suddenly" overtook the CISF bus and "abruptly stopped" in front.

The accused CISF personnel have been issued notices in connection with the incident, which took place at 10:15 pm on November 29, the officials said.

Some buses were ferrying the CISF personnel to their quarters in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar area from Mumbai airport.

While moving towards Sector 36 in Kharghar, a speeding bus came dangerously close to a car between Utsav Chowk and Central Park, an official said.

The car owner, a doctor by profession and also a local functionary of a political party, chased the bus and asked its driver to stop the vehicle, he said.

The car owner objected to the bus driver's rash driving, following which an argument broke out.

By that time, five to six CISF personnel stepped out of the bus, confronted the doctor and allegedly assaulted him, the official said.

Some CISF personnel also allegedly hit the doctor's brother and friend and broke the windshield of his car, he said.

Later, the doctor lodged a complaint against the CISF personnel at Kharghar police station.

The CISF said in a statement that "an internal inquiry has been initiated to investigate the incident thoroughly".

"CISF remains committed to ensure the safety and security of its personnel and the public and will take appropriate action based on the findings of the inquiry," it said.

The complainant also claimed that some of the CISF personnel involved in the attack were under the influence of alcohol but fled after the incident, the official said.

A case has been registered against 10 to 15 CISF personnel under provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rioting and assault and notices were issued to them, he said.