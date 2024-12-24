Search icon
  15-Year-Old Girl Transfers Rs 80 Lakh to Blackmailers; Gurugram Police Nab 3

Published 23:18 IST, December 24th 2024

15-Year-Old Girl Transfers Rs 80 Lakh to Blackmailers; Gurugram Police Nab 3

The girl's grandmother (75) filed a complaint and the police arrested the three accused on Monday night.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
15-Year-Old Girl Transfers Rs 80 Lakh to Blackmailers; Gurugram Police Nab 3 | Image: X

Gurugram: Gurugram police have arrested three people for allegedly extorting Rs 80 lakh from a 15-year-old girl, who transferred it from her grandmother's bank account, by threatening to post her objectionable photographs online, officials said on Tuesday.

The police said that the accused befriended the girl, a student of Class 10, and captured her objectionable pictures during their calls. They coerced her into paying the money by threatening to post her pictures online.

Following this, the girl transferred around Rs 80 lakh to different bank accounts from February to December from her grandmother's account which she had received in exchange for land acquisition, police said.

However, even after receiving the money, the accused repeatedly blackmailed her. She told her tuition teacher who informed the family and they approached the police.

The girl's grandmother (75) filed a complaint and the police arrested the three accused -- Kusha, Sumit Kataria and Sumit Tanwar -- on Monday night. They have taken them into four days police remand and further investigation is underway, police added. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

