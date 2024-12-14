17-Year-Old Dalit Girl Raped And Murdered In Kanpur, 18-Year-Old Detained

Kanpur: In Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, a 17-year-old Dalit girl was found dead in a barely clad state in her house in the Shivrajpur area. During the preliminary inquiry, it was found that the girl was raped before murder at her house. The Kanpur police on Saturday confirmed the incident saying that an 18-year-old youth has been detained for interrogation in relation to the murder of the minor girl.

According to the police, the girl was found bare-chested with the presence of "sex enhancement drugs" in her body. A case has been registered by the police in connection with the case and a probe has been initiated.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijendra Dwivedi said, an 18-year-old youth, detained for interrogation in connection with the murder, confessed he sexually assaulted the girl.

According to him, the girl was alone at her house on Friday with her parents away for a wedding, the officer said.

On Saturday morning, her sister-in-law, who lives in the adjacent house, went there to wake her up and found her dead, he said.

The girl's body was sent for a postmortem for more leads into the death, police said.