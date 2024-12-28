2 Portuguese Nationals Among 3 Held for Supply of 'Malana Cream' Worth Rs 2 cr in New Year Parties

New Delhi: On Saturday, Delhi Police dismantled a 'charas' syndicate and arrested three individuals, including two Portuguese nationals, with 3.6 kg of the contraband intended for sale ahead of New Year celebrations, officials said.

Police confiscated 3.6kg of 'Malana Cream', considered as a top quality of ‘charas’, estimated to cost approximately Rs 2 crore.

According to police, they received information that a person named Gopal from Himachal Pradesh was on the way to Delhi with 'Malana Cream', which was then to be supplied further in Goa.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Vikram Singh said a police team intercepted the vehicle in Delhi and the contraband.

Taking swift action, the team arrested Joe alias Jelmes Savio Fernandes based in Goa who was the receiver of the consignment, the officer said.

On Joe's statement, another person Jordan Furtado was also arrested from Goa, Singh said.

It was found that the syndicate was planning to sell the consignment at rave parties in Goa on Christmas and New Year's Eve, especially to foreigners.

Gopal disclosed he would make Rs 50,000 per kg of drugs delivered in Goa. He would usually plan his itinerary to Goa every month after September, police said.

Joe and Jordan are Portuguese nationals and would sell 'Malana Cream' to foreign nationals as it gave him a huge profit, the DCP added.