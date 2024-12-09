Search icon
Published 11:52 IST, December 9th 2024

2 Trainee Pilots Killed, 2 Injured in Car Accident in Pune

The accident that occurred on the Baramati-Bhigwan Road around 3.30 am was a result of drunk driving as the victims had a small party before, an official said.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
2 Trainee Pilots Killed, 2 Injured in Car Accident in Pune | Image: X

Pune: Two trainee pilots were killed and two others injured after their car rammed into a tree in Maharashtra's Pune district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The victims were trainee pilots associated with Redbird Flight Training Academy in Baramati, they said.

The accident that occurred on the Baramati-Bhigwan Road around 3.30 am was a result of drunk driving as the victims had had a small party before, an official said.

He said the impact of the collision was so severe that trainee pilots Takshu Sharma and Aditya Kanase, both aged 21, were killed on the spot, and two other occupants of the four-wheeler sustained serious injuries.

"They had a small party in their room and consumed liquor. They ventured out for a drive in an SUV after dinner. The vehicle was speeding towards Bhigwan, and the driver lost control of the wheel at a sharp bend, rammed into a tree and got stuck in a concrete pipeline nearby," said Sudarshan Rathord, deputy superintendent of police, Baramati division.

Krishna Singh, who was driving the vehicle, and Cheshta Bishnoi sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at a hospital.

 

Updated 11:52 IST, December 9th 2024

