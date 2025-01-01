2025 Will Mark Departure of CM Nitish Kumar From Bihar: RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav

Patna: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Wednesday asserted that the new year will mark the "departure" of the NDA government in Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The former deputy CM, who is now leader of the opposition, was talking to reporters shortly after Governor designate Arif Mohammad Khan left his residence here.

Khan was understood to have been invited by Yadav, who had gone to the Raj Bhavan earlier in the day, citing the new year as well as the birthday of his mother Rabri Devi.

Khan spent nearly 45 minutes at 10, Circular Road, the government bungalow Rabri Devi, a former CM, shares with her son and husband Lalu Prasad, the RJD president.

Yadav took no questions on the visit that came a day ahead of Khan's swearing-in but asked journalists not to speculate about any upheaval ahead of the assembly polls due in less than a year.

"It is too cold. Keep yourselves warm but do not make any wild guesses. The new year will see a new harvest (nai fasal) and a new government that will be sensitive to the people's need for health, education and jobs (padhaai, kamaai, dawaai, sunwai aur karvaayi ki sarkaar)," said the young leader.

He added, "In the new year, my uncle (chacha) Nitish Kumar will be voted out. He has been in power for 20 years. Soil gets ruined if the same crop is sown for so long. So, it is time for the departure of Nitish ji and the NDA."