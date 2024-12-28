21 Gun Salute For Manmohan Singh as Nation Bids Farewell to Beloved Leader | WATCH

New Delhi: The mortal remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh were consigned to flames with 21 Gun Salute and state honour at the Nigambodh Ghat, in Delhi on Saturday.

The funeral pyre was lit by his eldest daughter Upinder Singh. Draped in the Tricolour, the flower-bedecked casket was placed at a raised platform, where leaders cutting across party lines laid wreaths on Singh's mortal remains.

Earlier, the final journey of Singh began from the AICC headquarters on Saturday morning after Congress leaders paid homage to their departed leader.

The vehicle carrying the mortal remains of Singh left the Congress headquarters in a procession amid chants of "Manmohan Singh amar rahe".

A large number of Congress workers and leaders along with hundreds of Singh's well-wishers walked along as "Jab tak suraj chand rahega, tab tak tera naam rahega" slogans rent the air.

The last rites were performed in the presence of President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi , among other top leaders and foreign dignitaries.

King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Mauritius Foreign Minister Dhananjay Ramful were among the foreign dignitaries who paid their tributes to Singh.

Besides President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh , Home Minister Amit Shah , Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and Leaders of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi were among the top leaders who paid their last tributes to the former prime minister.