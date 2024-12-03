29 Train Accidents In 8 Months; Equipment Failure, Sabotage Among Causes: Govt

New Delhi: A total of 29 train accidents took place in the current financial year up to November 26 due to equipment failure and sabotage among other reasons that left 17 people dead and 71 injured, the Rajya Sabha was informed.

In a written reply in the upper house on November 29, Ashwini Vaishnaw provided month-wise details of the accidents. He was responding to DMK MP Kanimozhi's questions regarding the number of accidents in trains, including goods trains that occurred during the last year along with the reasons.

The DMK MP also sought to know the “number of Committees appointed to inquire into the causes of such accidents”, “the findings of the Inquiry Committees and the action taken thereon” and “the amount of compensation paid by the government to the victims” and others.

In his reply, Vaishnaw said, "As a consequence of various safety measures taken over the years, there has been a steep decline in the number of accidents. Consequential train accidents have reduced from 135 in 2014-15 to 40 in 2023-24." "It may be noted that the consequential train accidents during 2004-14 were 1,711 (average 171 per annum), which has declined to 678 during 2014-24 (average 68 per annum) -- a reduction of 60 per cent," he said.

According to Vaishnaw, inquiries into rail accidents are carried out by the statutory body, the Commissioner of Railway Safety under the Ministry of Civil Aviation and department Inquiry Committees according to the norms.

"The agencies, after due deliberations, submit their findings and recommendations in various accidents. According to the inquiries, these accidents occurred due to equipment failure, environmental factors, human errors, sabotage," the minister said, giving details of the investigation status of all 29 accidents.

The minister also provided the details of expenditure on safety-related activities showing a substantial increase in safety measures from 2022-23 onwards.

According to data, Rs 1,01,651 crore were spent in 2023-24 on various safety measures such as maintenance of permanent way and works, motive power and rolling stock and machines among others.