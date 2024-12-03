Search icon
Trending
Home
Live TV
Defence
SportFit
India News
World
Latest News
Republic Business
Education
Entertainment
Health
Election News
Videos
Tech
Opinion
Web Stories
Initiatives
Viral
Science News
Lifestyle
Travel
Paralympics
Good News
Download the all-new Republic app:

Published 10:09 IST, December 3rd 2024

3 Arrested with Arms in Manipur's Imphal

Three persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Manipur's Imphal East district.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Three persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Manipur's Imphal East district | Image: Representational

Imphal: Three persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Tuesday.

They were arrested from Kshetrigao Sabal Leikai when they were loitering in the area to "commit prejudicial activities" like extorting money from the people, police said in a statement.

"They were later found to be members of Arambai Tenggol," it said.

Those arrested were identified as Ningombam Lemba Singh (25), Mangshatabam Poireinganba Meitei (21) and Laishram Bidyas Singh (21). A minor was also held along with them, police said.

Among the items seized from them were a Ghatak rifle along with a magazine and five live rounds, a .32 pistol with magazine, three mobile phones, and a four-wheeler, the statement said.

In Churachandpur district, a raid in Phaikhothang village led to the recovery of an SLR rifle with a magazine, a 9 mm pistol, a 12 bore single barrel gun and 15 live rounds.

Searches at Loibol Khunou in Kangpokpi district led to the seizure of a sniper, one modified M79 grenade launcher which is locally known as 'lathode gun, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, an SBBL shotgun and seven live rounds of ammunition, police said.

(This story is not edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed) 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Updated 10:09 IST, December 3rd 2024

Recommended

India Thrash Bangladesh By 41 Runs To Win Inaugural U19 Women's Asia Cup
SportFit
4-Year-Old Boy Killed After Speeding Car Runs Over Him in Mumbai
India News
Marco: Malayalam Cinema's John Wick Makes A Killing At The Box Office
Entertainment News
Bullion Trader, Son Shot at in UP; Attackers Flee with Jewellery
India News
Amid Severe Cold, Kashmiris Fall Back on Kangris, Hamams to Keep Warm
India News
Discord To Sexual Harassment Lawsuit: Lively Vs Baldoni Drama Detailed
Entertainment News
'Rahul Attacked Like a Bouncer': Giriraj Reveals Injured MPs' Charge
India News
Suicidal Empathy: Musk Slams Germany for Not Extraditing Market Attacker
World News
PM Modi to Meet Kuwaiti Counterpart Today, MoUs to Be Signed | LIVE
India News
PM Modi Interacts With Indian Workers at Gulf Spic Labour Camp in Kuwait
India News

LIVE TV

Republic TV is India's no.1 English news channel since its launch.