3 Arrested with Arms in Manipur's Imphal

Imphal: Three persons were arrested with arms and ammunition in Manipur's Imphal East district, police said on Tuesday.

They were arrested from Kshetrigao Sabal Leikai when they were loitering in the area to "commit prejudicial activities" like extorting money from the people, police said in a statement.

"They were later found to be members of Arambai Tenggol," it said.

Those arrested were identified as Ningombam Lemba Singh (25), Mangshatabam Poireinganba Meitei (21) and Laishram Bidyas Singh (21). A minor was also held along with them, police said.

Among the items seized from them were a Ghatak rifle along with a magazine and five live rounds, a .32 pistol with magazine, three mobile phones, and a four-wheeler, the statement said.

In Churachandpur district, a raid in Phaikhothang village led to the recovery of an SLR rifle with a magazine, a 9 mm pistol, a 12 bore single barrel gun and 15 live rounds.

Searches at Loibol Khunou in Kangpokpi district led to the seizure of a sniper, one modified M79 grenade launcher which is locally known as 'lathode gun, two 9 mm pistols with magazines, an SBBL shotgun and seven live rounds of ammunition, police said.