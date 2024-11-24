3 Killed, Many Injured in Sambhal Clashes Over Mosque Survey

Sambhal: At least three people died and several others sustained injuries on Sunday following violent clashes in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal. The unrest erupted as a court-mandated survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid, located in the district, was carried out amid heavy police deployment.

According to sources, the survey team, accompanied by police, faced stiff resistance from hundreds of protesters opposing the survey. Stones were hurled at the team, prompting law enforcement to fire tear gas to disperse the crowd. Despite the violence, the Advocate Commission successfully completed the survey under police protection. The process was fully documented through videography and photography, confirmed District Magistrate Rajender Pensiyia.

The survey, ordered by a court, was based on a complaint alleging that the mosque was constructed after demolishing a temple. The Advocate Commission is scheduled to submit its report to the court on November 29.

Director General of Police (DGP) Prashant Kumar stated that the situation was now under control. "Some anti-social elements have pelted stones. Senior officers are on the spot, and the police will identify and take legal action against the perpetrators," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya assured strict action against those responsible for disrupting the peace. “Nobody will be allowed to hinder the legal process or disturb law and order,” he said in a statement.

Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at BJP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government of orchestrating the violence. Speaking to reporters, Yadav claimed the incident was an attempt to distract from issues related to alleged electoral malpractice.

“What happened in Sambhal was planned by the BJP government to shift focus from election-related discussions. Sending the survey team at such a time was a deliberate move to create chaos,” he alleged.

Schools Closed in Sambhal

Schools to remain closed in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh on 25 November 2024. An order has been issued by concerning authorities.

The closure order will affect all educational institutions in the region, including primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools.

The district administration has stated that this decision is a precautionary measure, and further orders will be given after assessing the situation tomorrow.